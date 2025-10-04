Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.6% of Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,220,599,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,607,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,080.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $277,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,826,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,907 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $202.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.