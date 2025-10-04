Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Zacks Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:GE opened at $297.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $307.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.95.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

