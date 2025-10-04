Quent Capital LLC Acquires 1,417 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,007,000 after purchasing an additional 930,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,550,000 after purchasing an additional 889,008 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $288.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.22. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $296.16.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.