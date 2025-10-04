The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Stock Position Raised by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $346.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $355.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.49. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $308.84 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The firm has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.27.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

