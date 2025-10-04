NTV Asset Management LLC Has $5.75 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 365,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG stock opened at $152.19 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $356.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.51 and a 200-day moving average of $160.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.11.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,007.34. The trade was a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

