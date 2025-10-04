NTV Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,919 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,863,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967,705 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $473,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,590,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,353 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,031,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $658,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,456 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.03.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $96.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.04. The company has a market cap of $201.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $10,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 171,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. The trade was a 36.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 604,571 shares of company stock worth $58,920,741. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

