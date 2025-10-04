Apexium Financial LP Acquires 266 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,579,274,000 after buying an additional 17,848,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $424,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,285,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,289,000 after purchasing an additional 973,250 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,629,000 after purchasing an additional 493,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,101,000 after purchasing an additional 208,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

IWF opened at $469.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $452.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.37. The firm has a market cap of $122.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $473.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

