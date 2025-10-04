Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $5.69 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $946,978,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $460,110,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 106.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,034,000 after buying an additional 1,809,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after buying an additional 1,802,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after buying an additional 1,258,198 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.87.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.98 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.45. The firm has a market cap of $194.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

