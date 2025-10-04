Peoples Bank OH Invests $718,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Peoples Bank OH acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $292.42 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $296.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.34 and its 200 day moving average is $213.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The company had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 29.99%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.