Peoples Bank OH Buys 77 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 377,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,608,000 after acquiring an additional 38,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $177.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.45.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.87.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

