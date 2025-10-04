AIFG Consultants Ltd. Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

AIFG Consultants Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF comprises about 7.1% of AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,630,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 375.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,458 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $120.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.30.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

