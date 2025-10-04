Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 1.8% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,306,572,000 after buying an additional 361,136 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,515,847,000 after buying an additional 1,021,496 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 13.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $838,640,000 after buying an additional 261,058 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,086,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $776,871,000 after buying an additional 83,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $750,223,000 after buying an additional 30,329 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Rothschild Redb upgraded Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.33.

SYK opened at $370.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $329.16 and a one year high of $406.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

