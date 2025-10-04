Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 0.7% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.18.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $462.59 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $387.03 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $484.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

