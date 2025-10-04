Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,814 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,274 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 0.5% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $58,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 79.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 840.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,157 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oracle from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $246.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.71.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9%

Oracle stock opened at $286.23 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,314 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,223. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

