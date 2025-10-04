ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,147 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,458,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,041,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776,165 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,238,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 4,231,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,742 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,245,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,777,000 after buying an additional 1,173,609 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1,734.9% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,075,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,784 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.49.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.