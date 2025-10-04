Wallington Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for about 1.6% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,749,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,129,000 after buying an additional 126,362 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,632,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,710. This represents a 17.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total value of $1,887,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,038.67. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $14,159,885. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.57.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $432.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $437.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $400.74 and a 200 day moving average of $345.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

