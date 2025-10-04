Successful Portfolios LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $912,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $408,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 8.2% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 201.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.
GE Vernova Stock Performance
NYSE:GEV opened at $595.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.72. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.25 and a 52-week high of $677.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $623.21 and a 200 day moving average of $498.89.
GE Vernova Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 24.10%.
Insider Transactions at GE Vernova
In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEV. Wall Street Zen cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- After Trump Deal, Can Meta Stock Withstand TikTok’s Onslaught?
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Alphabet: After Its Best Quarter in Decades, Is It Time to Buy?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Forget Airlines—These Trucking Stocks Are Shifting Into High Gear
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.