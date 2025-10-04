WT Asset Management Ltd Has $26.71 Million Stake in Spotify Technology $SPOT

WT Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,698 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology comprises approximately 1.9% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WT Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $26,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 512.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 52.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 156.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $681.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.50 billion, a PE ratio of 165.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $362.31 and a twelve month high of $785.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $695.85 and a 200-day moving average of $664.29.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $652.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $731.16.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

