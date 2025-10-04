Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,399 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kagan Cocozza Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management now owns 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

MUB opened at $106.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.60.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

