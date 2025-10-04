50 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Bought by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total transaction of $357,575.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,486.45. This trade represents a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,500. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 0.1%

BKNG opened at $5,418.05 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,096.23 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market cap of $175.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,524.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,297.52.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,750.00 price objective (up from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5,975.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6,000.00 target price (up previously from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6,250.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,807.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.