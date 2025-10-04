Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $755.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $710.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $636.02. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $762.83.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

