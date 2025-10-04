Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Buys 8,473 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 658.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 18,867 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,821.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 50,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 48,174 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,898.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,326.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $9,073,251.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,674.70. This represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $207,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $104.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.68. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.10 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, September 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Argus started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.17.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

