Financial Council LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Financial Council LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Financial Council LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Council LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.34.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

