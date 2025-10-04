iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA is Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $95.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $95.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

