Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 3.1%

NYSE:PM opened at $153.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.54. The stock has a market cap of $238.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 102.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.44.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

