BlackRock $BLK Stake Lessened by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $37,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% in the second quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. This trade represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total value of $20,301,321.60. Following the sale, the director owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,617,148. The trade was a 48.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,163.00 to $1,312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,280.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,213.67.

NYSE BLK opened at $1,160.75 on Friday. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,183.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,129.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,027.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $179.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

