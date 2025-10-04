Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires 385 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 224.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 100,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after buying an additional 69,453 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ IEI opened at $119.35 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.51 and a one year high of $120.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.29 and a 200 day moving average of $118.42.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.3462 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

