Ascent Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1,116.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,778 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Ascent Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ascent Group LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $28,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $95.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.80. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.99 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

