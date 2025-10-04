Barrett & Company Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 3,200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Amundi increased its holdings in Vertiv by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,951,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,144 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 985.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,301,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,070 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,820,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,496,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,416,000 after acquiring an additional 572,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of VRT opened at $160.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.78. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $168.99.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,590.08. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total transaction of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Melius Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.95.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

