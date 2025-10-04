Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the second quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.1% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:EMR opened at $134.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.27. The company has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

