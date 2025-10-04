Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Bought by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stephens upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.88.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $134.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.