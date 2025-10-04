Ascent Group LLC Sells 682 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $615.30 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $618.42. The stock has a market cap of $762.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $596.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.41.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

