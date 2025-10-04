Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

DIS stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.95. The firm has a market cap of $202.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

