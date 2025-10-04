Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,228,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,696 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,000 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.8% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,731,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,350,000 after acquiring an additional 898,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 286.9% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,197,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,345,000 after purchasing an additional 887,984 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $245.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $248.09. The company has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

