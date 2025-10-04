111 Capital Acquires 45,855 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

111 Capital lifted its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,855 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 0.8% of 111 Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. 111 Capital’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 906.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on Comcast in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

