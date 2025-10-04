Pure Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Trade Desk $TTD

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,029,000. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 53,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Trade Desk by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 552,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,757,000 after buying an additional 134,620 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $845,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Guggenheim set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.94.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $51.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.38. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. This represents a 19.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

