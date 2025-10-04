Impact Investors Inc Increases Position in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Impact Investors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Impact Investors Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,316,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,709,000 after acquiring an additional 70,907 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 26.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,343,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000,000 after acquiring an additional 709,557 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,108,000 after acquiring an additional 36,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,137,000 after acquiring an additional 29,715 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.17.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of WM opened at $219.77 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.69 and a 1-year high of $242.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.29 and a 200 day moving average of $228.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.96%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

