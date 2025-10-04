Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Position Reduced by Crews Bank & Trust

Crews Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 906.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on Comcast in a report on Friday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.26.

Comcast Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.16. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

