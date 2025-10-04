Hilltop National Bank Invests $316,000 in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Waste Management from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Saturday, September 27th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $219.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.29 and a 200-day moving average of $228.25. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.69 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The firm has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

