Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 89,710 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 861,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,710 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $24,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in AT&T by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 13,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc increased its stake in AT&T by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 15,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

