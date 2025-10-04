Impact Investors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Impact Investors Inc increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Impact Investors Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,221,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 7.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its position in MercadoLibre by 27.1% during the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,172.75 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,646.00 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,382.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,341.63. The firm has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wedbush set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,875.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,822.78.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

