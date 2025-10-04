Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 9,773 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,773 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.14. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

