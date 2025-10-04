NTV Asset Management LLC Has $6.23 Million Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 37,690 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,074,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $41.42 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $28.41 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

