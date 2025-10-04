Ameriflex Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $942.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.39.

In related news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY stock opened at $840.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $795.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $937.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $734.60 and its 200 day moving average is $766.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

