LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BK. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.46.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. The trade was a 36.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $106.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $110.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.93.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.