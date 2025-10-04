Elevate Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Elevate Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Hershey makes up about 2.4% of Elevate Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total value of $283,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 58,319 shares in the company, valued at $11,029,289.28. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 19,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $3,742,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,563,056. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,704 shares of company stock worth $12,206,910. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $174.05.

Hershey stock opened at $195.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.47 and its 200 day moving average is $173.15. Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $208.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.26.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 72.78%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

