QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $50.48 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,753 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,835 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $50,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,836,000 after buying an additional 1,502,995 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,656,034 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,038,504,000 after buying an additional 1,046,635 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $1,085,600,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 20.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,189,402 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,326,000 after buying an additional 1,235,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $808,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.7%

AMAT stock opened at $217.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $226.41.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.12.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

