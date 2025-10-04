ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stake in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 922.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,664,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012,817 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Truist Financial by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,140,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $540,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188,999 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $117,929,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Truist Financial by 610.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,661,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,041,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,639 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,595. This trade represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of TFC stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.68%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.