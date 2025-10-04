Single Point Partners LLC Purchases 4,851 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Single Point Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.6% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $295.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $296.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

