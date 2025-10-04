Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 11,846 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lessened its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,846 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises about 1.1% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $197.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.06. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $117.55 and a 52 week high of $199.31.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

